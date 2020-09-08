GRAVITY Co. Ltd. (GRVY) Carrying Out Final Testing of Rangarok X : Next Generation

GRAVITY Co. Ltd. (GRVY) recently came up announcing opening pre-registration for Ragnarok X: Next Generation. It is a new massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) mobile game and preregistration opened on August 25. Close Beta Test (CBT) started on August 24 in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan which will end September 9, 2020.

GRVY is a Seoul-South Korea-based company which develops and publishes mobile and online games. ByteDance Ltd. will be the publisher of said game. GRVY’s wholly owned Gravity Communications Co., Ltd. will support ByteDance as joint publisher.

Both ByteDance and Gravity Communications recently came to agreement around Ragnarok X: Next Generation. Both agreed to collaborate in launching and services to be rendered for the new game in South East Asian countries. CBT has been taking place to overcome any issues to the entire satisfaction of local gamers.

It will be among the first in the series of games the South Korean ByteDance has been entering into. It is already developer of and owns massive social media platform like Tik Tok which is a huge success story yet. But it might not be case with a MMORPG. Moreover, company’s plan of integrating game feature with Tik Tok app is also not known.

The game already got the attention of users with its features. Those include elements akin to those of Ragnarok Online game but with more enhanced display features. The new game has modern settings and visuals that are far above from its standard sprite-based looks. The combat visuals are more hectic with characters equipped with more dangerous spells and special techniques.

The developer remained testing the new game for sometimes. One of its CBT remained for more than a year. That resulted continuous development of the new game. And now is the time when it is nearly ready to be launched in some SEA countries.

GRVY stock was trading at $104.43 with a rise of 6.13% or addition of $6.03 at last check on Wednesday.