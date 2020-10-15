A Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s (BHAT) JV To Collaborate With Tongsheng Education On Augmented Reality Immersive Classes

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) last week announced that it has entered into an agreement with Guangzhou Tongsheng Education Technology Ltd. to provide Augmented Reality Immersive Classes (“ARIC”) in Guangzhou.

The joint venture namely Fujian Youth Hand in Hand Educational Technology Co., Ltd, was formed by the company in collaboration with a third party and that JV has signed the agreement with Tongsheng Education for a period of three years.

The JV will help Tongsheng Education in rolling out of ARIC aimed to be targeting 320 preschools in total in Guangzhou over a course of three years. The target for first year of implementation is 20 preschools to be equipped with ARIC while that for second year is 100 and to reach 200 in the last year. Following the collaboration, the JV will also be starting strategically expanding the presence of Blue Hat in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (the “Greater Bay Area”).

BHAT has already delivered eight preschools in Guangzhou with demonstrations and teaching experiments of ARIC course. Teachers and students responded to the proactive interaction between entertaining and teaching favorably.

The Greater Bay Area in China has been adopting and implementing development strategy excessively utilizing the innovative technologies. This created an opportunity for Blue Hat to further excel in this lucrative market which it has been working on. The Greater Bay Area is planning further development of its educational informatization and also intending constructing a national informatization of a teaching experimental zone in the area. Blue Hat is expecting getting the benefit of those further development plans but has also accelerated efforts to market its ARIC products in the region.

The agreement will be making BHAT’s market presence stronger in the education sector as well as in augmented reality toys and games, the three pillars company’s business model is based on, commented Xiaodong Chen, Blue Hat’s Chief Executive Officer.