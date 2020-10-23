Stock Earnings Highlights: Top 3 Gainers and Top 3 Losers

Whirlpool traded lower on Thursday despite exceeding profit and sales expectations for the quarter ended September 2020. The stock reported third-quarter earnings per share of $6.91, which grew 74% year-on-year, well above consensus. Revenues improved by 4% to $5.29 billion, again well above expectations, boosted by organic growth of 7%, the result of strong global demand in the industry. The group expects earnings per share for the year to range from $17.5 to $18 on an adjusted basis, and GAAP EPS for the year, ranging from $14.9 to $15.4. It has increased its dividend for the 8th consecutive year to $1.25 per quarter.

Northrop Grumman fell 1.7%. However, the U.S. defense contractor exceeded expectations in terms of sales and profits in the third quarter and increased its annual guidance. Quarterly net income was $986 million, or $5.89 per share, compared to $933 million a year earlier. Revenues totaled $9.08 billion, compared to $8.47 billion a year earlier. The backlog reached a record $81.3 billion. Annual sales are expected to be between $35.7 billion and $36 billion.

Kimberly-Clark tanked 6.9% on missing the consensus for the fiscal third quarter. The consumer products provider reported net income of $472 million, or $1.38 per share, compared with $671 million and $1.94 per share a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.72, compared to consensus $1.76. Revenues reached $4.68 billion, up from $4.64 billion a year earlier and consensus $4.6 billion. Nevertheless, the group is confident for the year, and expects adjusted earnings per share to grow by between $7.5 and $7.65, for sales growth of 2 to 3%.

Danaher added 3.2%, taking advantage of demand for Covid tests, as it has beaten the consensus for the fiscal third quarter. The stock reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.72 for revenue of $5.88 billion. The FactSet consensus was $1.36 adjusted EPS for $5.51 billion in sales. A year earlier, the group had achieved EPS of $1.10 and sales of 5.04 billion. The company expects double-digit growth in adjusted revenues for its fiscal fourth quarter.

CSX shares surged 3.8% after it reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but revenue was hurt by lower merchandise traffic. Net income was $736 million and 96 cents per share, compared to $856 million a year earlier. Revenues fell 11% to $2.65 billion. The rail group has also decided on a new $5 billion share buyback program.

Xilinx stock advanced 1.5% as it expects revenue for the current quarter to be well above Wall Street’s expectations after sales of its chips for data centers rose. The group also beat consensus for the second fiscal quarter, posting a profit of 82 cents per share compared to 76 cents consensus and revenue of 766 million compared to 833 million a year earlier (and 764 million consensus).

Shares of Dow Inc. marked slight gain on news of lower losses in the fiscal third quarter, with improved demand for plastics. The Michigan-based group suffered a deficit of $1 million and 4 cents per share for the quarter, compared with a profit of $347 million a year earlier. Excluding items, it would have even achieved a positive EPS of 50 cents, compared to 32 cents of the FactSet consensus. Quarterly revenues were $9.71 billion, down 10% year-on-year, compared to consensus $9.5 billion. EBITDA was $1.5 billion.