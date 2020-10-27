NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)’s Solutions Helped Healthcare Centers Provide Whole Person Care During COVID-19

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) recently announced that La Maestra Family Clinic Inc. has been leveraging company’s NextGen Enterprise to deliver critical whole person care to underserved communities in San Diego.

La Maestra, a federally qualified health center (FQHC) with locations throughout San Diego, California, has been delivering those services by combining its integrated telehealth and behavioral health capabilities with NextGen Enterprise. About 90% of La Maestra’s are making use of NextGen Virtual to treat out patients. The patients so treated also include those who have been suffering from mental health issues; a problem the COVID-19 pandemic came amplifying.

La Maestra was also among those health centers who firsthand implemented the telehealth practices in the region. Since commencement, the organization quickly built up its telemedicine capacity to expand the reach of its safer and effective treatment. The organization especially expanded access of that treatment to communities including low-paid, uninsured, underinsured, minority, immigrants and refugees. In the meantime, using NextGenVirtual Visits also helped La Maestra in lowering its no-show rate by 5%.

La Maestra dedicatedly worked to mitigate the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 including substance abuse and mental health. In those efforts, La Maestra atlarge remained transitioning almost all of its providers to NextGen Virtual Visits, said President and Chief Executive Officer of La Maestra, Zara Marselian, Ph. D., FACHE. The integration ensured uninterrupted as well as an enhanced quality and accessibility of care to be provided to all patients regardless of their financial or physical abilities.

The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in a recently published report found symptoms of depression in around 25% of people in the United States. The report was based on the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which showed that, because of the COVID-19, rate of anxiety in the country increased three times in the second quarter of 2020 to 25.5% which was 8.1% in the same quarter last year.