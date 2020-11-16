Palantir (PLTR), Cisco (CSCO) Stocks Surged While Tesla (TSLA) Stock Slipped

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) closed the week’s last session with an increase of 8.37%. The first quarterly financial performance of the data analytics professional since going public on Wall Street met investor expectations. Still better annual sales forecast has been updated by Palantir.

Cisco Systems Inc’s (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock added 7.06% in Friday trading. Better-than-expected results and guidance were announced by California’s leading network equipment firm. Net income was $2.17 billion for the first fiscal year or 51 cents per share, compared to $2.93 billion and 68 cents per share the year earlier. Compared with a market consensus of 70 cents and a pace of 84 cents a year ago, quarterly adjusted earnings per share were 76 cents. Revenues declined from 13.16 billion dollars in the same timeframe last year to $11.93 billion. $11.85 billion was the FactSet consensus. For the period, the company anticipated adjusted earnings of 69 to 71 cents, with sales ranging from $ 11.71 billion to $ 11.97 billion.

For the second fiscal year the company anticipates earnings per share of 74 to 76 cents, with sales ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.01 billion. Consensus stood at 73 cents per share and sales at 11.6 billion.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped -0.79% on last day of the week. On Twitter, Elon Musk said he had four coronavirus tests on the same day, two of which were positive and the other two were negative. “There is something incredibly deceptive going on. I was tested four times today for the Covid-19. Two tests came back negative, two more came back positive. The same machine, the same test, the same nurse. Quick antigen test.” Musk tweeted. These are possibly Becton Dickinson (up 1 percent) antigen rapid tests.

The CEO of Tesla also claims that he is undergoing in different laboratories for Polymer Chain Amplification (PCR). Within 24 hours, the results of these other tests are predicted. Lastly, when asked about potential symptoms, Musk said he had a typical fever.