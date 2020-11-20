Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) investing more in digital education, providing additional support to education sectors

Verizon is increasing its investment in remote learning as the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the value of digital learning. The Company is launching new programs such as teacher training pathways and new offers to connect more students in an under-resourced school.

These new tools will provide necessary training and tools to the teachers and students in support of digital learning.

Verizon offering a free platform known as Teacher Training pathways for all All K-12 educators across the nation offering courses related to remote and hybrid learning, digital technology and more. The program is created with the collaboration of a non-profit organization digital Promise.

The Platform will provide a library of courses to enhance educator’s digital literacy.



The Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer of VerizonRose Stuckey Kirk said that Distance learning has placed enormous pressure on both students and teachers and this is especially true of those in remote communities who often lack access to sufficient support systems and resources. He further said that the company is providing new opportunities for teachers and students to fulfil its long-standing commitment to increasing skill-building and increase tech equity in education across the U.S.





Verizon is providing 1:1 devices, access and professional development to teachers inTitle I schools. The expansion of the programme includes a new model for schools providing them with hotspots equipped with a 30GB 4G LTE monthly data plan for students on school-issued laptops.



The executive director of the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools initiative at Digital PromiseLydia Logan said that the with the new programs now students have reliable access to the internet so that they can complete their homework but can also connect to their schools without any problem



Verizon Innovative Learning is helping since 2012 to close the digital divide by providing the connectivity to 450,000 students in Title I schools across the country. The company has invested over $535M in market value towards STEM education. The company-new programme is now available for more than 38 million students across 40 states and the District of Columbia, connecting more students with their schools.