Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) is 263.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.36 and a high of $41.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The APT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.1% off the consensus price target high of $24.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 49.1% higher than the price target low of $24.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.47, the stock is 0.99% and -7.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 3.74% at the moment leaves the stock -14.46% off its SMA200. APT registered 264.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.28.

The stock witnessed a 1.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.64%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $163.23M and $84.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.60 and Fwd P/E is 5.01. Profit margin for the company is 23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 271.13% and -70.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $28.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.72% while institutional investors hold 42.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.59M, and float is at 12.26M with Short Float at 28.97%. Institutions hold 38.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.91 million shares valued at $13.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.69% of the APT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.83 million shares valued at $12.21 million to account for 6.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.67 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $9.88 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2.49% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $5.0 million.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garcia David R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Garcia David R sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $12.20 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that RITOTA JOHN (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $15.34 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30850.0 shares of the APT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, MONTGOMERY CHARLES D (Director) disposed off 15,833 shares at an average price of $9.54 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT).

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading 93.58% up over the past 12 months. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is -8.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.41% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.16.