M/I Homes Inc. (MHO): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:MHO Stock Is Going Next

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE: MHO) is 23.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.62 and a high of $49.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The MHO stock was last observed hovering at around $48.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.48% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.1% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.45, the stock is 8.33% and 8.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 34.27% off its SMA200. MHO registered 21.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.91.

The stock witnessed a 10.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.44%, and is 11.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) has around 1401 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $2.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.99 and Fwd P/E is 7.05. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 403.64% and -2.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

M/I Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.42 with sales reaching $961.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.60% in year-over-year returns.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Top Institutional Holders

308 institutions hold shares in M/I Homes Inc. (MHO), with 631.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.20% while institutional investors hold 101.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.65M, and float is at 28.11M with Short Float at 2.27%. Institutions hold 99.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.69 million shares valued at $216.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.33% of the MHO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.16 million shares valued at $99.29 million to account for 7.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.0 million shares representing 6.96% and valued at over $92.19 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.32% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $83.67 million.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CREEK PHILLIP G, the company’s Ex. Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that CREEK PHILLIP G sold 19,859 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $30.01 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6513.0 shares.

M/I Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H (Chairman, CEO & President) sold a total of 29,089 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $42.47 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62364.0 shares of the MHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Mason J Thomas (Ex. VP & Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 15,833 shares at an average price of $42.50 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of M/I Homes Inc. (MHO).

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading 16.84% up over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 35.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.53% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.31.