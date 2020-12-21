This Indicator Is Supporting Groupon Inc. (GRPN)

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is -18.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $63.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRPN stock was last observed hovering at around $39.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.66% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -117.61% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.17, the stock is 18.71% and 49.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 70.02% off its SMA200. GRPN registered -13.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.42.

The stock witnessed a 46.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.47%, and is 13.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has around 6345 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $1.69B in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.40. Profit margin for the company is -13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 307.97% and -38.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Groupon Inc. (GRPN) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Groupon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $306.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.90% in year-over-year returns.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Top Institutional Holders

187 institutions hold shares in Groupon Inc. (GRPN), with 5.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.65% while institutional investors hold 80.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.75M, and float is at 22.86M with Short Float at 12.51%. Institutions hold 64.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with over 1.65 million shares valued at $33.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.72% of the GRPN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is MIG Capital, LLC with 1.6 million shares valued at $32.58 million to account for 5.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.58 million shares representing 5.48% and valued at over $32.24 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.46% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $32.07 million.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEFKOFSKY ERIC P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEFKOFSKY ERIC P bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $21.57 per share for a total of $5.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34.13 million shares.

Groupon Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Leonsis Theodore (Director) bought a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $0.95 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.63 million shares of the GRPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Bass Robert J (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.85 for $42500.0. The insider now directly holds 391,904 shares of Groupon Inc. (GRPN).

Groupon Inc. (GRPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 27.26% up over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 47.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.85% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.