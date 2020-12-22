A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: GTT Communications Inc. (GTT)

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE: GTT) is -69.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.38 and a high of $15.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.18% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.50, the stock is -17.69% and -19.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -18.79% at the moment leaves the stock -48.30% off its SMA200. GTT registered -65.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0906 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.6196.

The stock witnessed a -8.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.46%, and is -10.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.53% over the week and 9.77% over the month.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $195.37M and $1.70B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.55% and -77.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GTT Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $416.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.90% in year-over-year returns.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) Top Institutional Holders

131 institutions hold shares in GTT Communications Inc. (GTT), with 11.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.19% while institutional investors hold 94.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.26M, and float is at 42.59M with Short Float at 19.40%. Institutions hold 75.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Spruce House Investment Management LLC with over 15.88 million shares valued at $81.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.99% of the GTT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C. with 5.21 million shares valued at $26.88 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 4.37 million shares representing 7.43% and valued at over $22.54 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $11.58 million.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -24.96% down over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -25.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.29% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 19.84.