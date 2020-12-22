A peek at GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK): Who has invested in It?

GigCapital3 Inc. (NYSE: GIK) is 27.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.79 and a high of $14.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The GIK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.49%.

Currently trading at $12.45, the stock is 5.19% and 16.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing 13.59% at the moment leaves the stock 21.17% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.28.

The stock witnessed a 15.81% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.88%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 9.15% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.12% and -13.72% from its 52-week high.

GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK) Analyst Forecasts

GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK), with institutional investors hold 45.16% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 45.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Karpus Management Inc with over 1.37 million shares valued at $13.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.29% of the GIK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Omni Partners LLP with 1.21 million shares valued at $11.99 million to account for 4.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Yakira Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.8 million shares representing 3.11% and valued at over $8.01 million, while Glazer Capital LLC holds 2.93% of the shares totaling 0.76 million with a market value of $7.54 million.

GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $14.50 per share for a total of $10.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.45 million shares.

GigCapital3 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $10.67 per share for $1067.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.2 million shares of the GIK stock.