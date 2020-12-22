Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Track to Reach $97.50 in a Year

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is 103.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.75 and a high of $97.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMD stock was last observed hovering at around $95.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.69% off its average median price target of $97.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.31% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -617.15% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.23, the stock is 1.56% and 9.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 47.09 million and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 36.95% off its SMA200. AMD registered 111.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.23.

The stock witnessed a 8.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.99%, and is -1.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has around 11400 employees, a market worth around $113.20B and $8.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 130.03 and Fwd P/E is 51.03. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.69% and -4.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $3.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.70% in year-over-year returns.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Top Institutional Holders

1,580 institutions hold shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), with 7.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 74.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.20B, and float is at 1.19B with Short Float at 5.22%. Institutions hold 73.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 95.83 million shares valued at $7.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.97% of the AMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 80.34 million shares valued at $6.59 billion to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 55.55 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $4.55 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 47.93 million with a market value of $3.93 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Papermaster Mark D, the company’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP. SEC filings show that Papermaster Mark D sold 48,277 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $97.26 per share for a total of $4.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.42 million shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Su Lisa T (President & CEO) sold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $92.89 per share for $13.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.71 million shares of the AMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, SMITH DARLA M (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,106 shares at an average price of $92.76 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 12,177 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 122.79% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 16.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.47% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 47.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.37.