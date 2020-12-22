Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Volatility At 2.94%, Should You Add A Position?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) is 15.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.15 and a high of $57.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The AJRD stock was last observed hovering at around $42.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.73% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.77% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -22.72% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.77, the stock is 30.60% and 38.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.78 million and changing 25.52% at the moment leaves the stock 30.99% off its SMA200. AJRD registered 15.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.86.

The stock witnessed a 39.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.41%, and is 22.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) has around 4814 employees, a market worth around $4.06B and $2.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.51 and Fwd P/E is 26.85. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.16% and -7.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $545.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Top Institutional Holders

349 institutions hold shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD), with 1.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.28% while institutional investors hold 105.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.60M, and float is at 75.52M with Short Float at 5.64%. Institutions hold 102.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.5 million shares valued at $458.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.88% of the AJRD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.5 million shares valued at $338.91 million to account for 10.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 5.02 million shares representing 6.50% and valued at over $200.31 million, while Steel Partners Holdings, LP holds 5.11% of the shares totaling 3.95 million with a market value of $157.57 million.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CORCORAN THOMAS A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CORCORAN THOMAS A sold 6,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $44.52 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Tucker Mark A (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 12,594 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $52.07 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the AJRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, TURCHIN MARTIN (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $52.25 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 86,194 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD).

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -9.60% down over the past 12 months. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -13.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.91% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.05.