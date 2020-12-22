AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) is 1055.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The UAVS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $453.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.85% off the consensus price target high of $453.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.85% higher than the price target low of $453.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.20, the stock is 81.34% and 104.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.91 million and changing 28.40% at the moment leaves the stock 168.61% off its SMA200. UAVS registered 1112.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 296.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.45.

The stock witnessed a 94.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.23%, and is 85.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.12% over the week and 9.18% over the month.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $239.72M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2635.40% and 0.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.70%).

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.60% this year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS), with 11.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.38% while institutional investors hold 4.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.38M, and float is at 46.74M with Short Float at 6.31%. Institutions hold 3.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.82 million shares valued at $1.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.42% of the UAVS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.3 million shares valued at $0.69 million to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $0.36 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.34 million.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chilcott Bret, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Chilcott Bret sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $2.75 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.65 million shares.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Ingargiola Luisa (Director) sold a total of 24,262 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $2.75 per share for $66721.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the UAVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Begley Grant A (Director) disposed off 4,125 shares at an average price of $2.73 for $11261.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS).