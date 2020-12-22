AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) is 300.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.43 and a high of $7.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.93% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 56.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is 19.68% and 10.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.74 million and changing 14.14% at the moment leaves the stock -7.77% off its SMA200. AIM registered 354.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8946 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3016.

The stock witnessed a 11.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.17%, and is 21.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.38% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $86.85M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 406.98% and -69.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.20%).

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $350k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 235.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 600.00% in year-over-year returns.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), with 598.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.47% while institutional investors hold 6.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.69M, and float is at 40.24M with Short Float at 5.75%. Institutions hold 6.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.81 million shares valued at $1.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.98% of the AIM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.5 million shares valued at $1.08 million to account for 1.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.4 million shares representing 1.00% and valued at over $0.87 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.54% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $0.48 million.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EQUELS THOMAS K., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that EQUELS THOMAS K. bought 14,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $1.72 per share for a total of $25000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that EQUELS THOMAS K. (CEO & President) bought a total of 12,316 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $2.03 per share for $25001.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the AIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, EQUELS THOMAS K. (CEO) acquired 10,730 shares at an average price of $2.33 for $25001.0. The insider now directly holds 171,717 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM).