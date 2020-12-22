AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Track to Reach $2.00 in a Year

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is -62.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.43% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -168.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.68, the stock is -28.01% and -18.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.7 million and changing -4.29% at the moment leaves the stock -36.29% off its SMA200. AMC registered -65.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3640 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3810.

The stock witnessed a -15.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.56%, and is -15.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 12.19% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has around 3952 employees, a market worth around $438.37M and $2.53B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.44% and -66.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$4.14 with sales reaching $181.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -269.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -77.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -87.50% in year-over-year returns.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), with 2.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.11% while institutional investors hold 26.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.70M, and float is at 106.63M with Short Float at 31.43%. Institutions hold 26.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.03 million shares valued at $23.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.62% of the AMC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.67 million shares valued at $17.31 million to account for 3.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mittleman Investment Management, LLC which holds 2.14 million shares representing 1.97% and valued at over $10.1 million, while Prudential Financial, Inc. holds 1.63% of the shares totaling 1.77 million with a market value of $8.34 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mudrick Capital Management, L., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $2.67 per share for a total of $2.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.93 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $2.79 per share for $2.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.93 million shares of the AMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) disposed off 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $2.82 for $2.82 million. The insider now directly holds 16,934,548 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading -53.76% down over the past 12 months. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -54.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.71% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.22.