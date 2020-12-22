Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) is 294.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $2.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMPE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is 87.96% and 133.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.89 million and changing -4.56% at the moment leaves the stock 207.06% off its SMA200. AMPE registered 371.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 300.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0934 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8609.

The stock witnessed a 165.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 130.00%, and is 63.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.57% over the week and 15.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 641.94% and -7.26% from its 52-week high.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.50% this year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), with 14.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.60% while institutional investors hold 13.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 178.62M, and float is at 171.00M with Short Float at 11.32%. Institutions hold 12.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.0 million shares valued at $5.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.24% of the AMPE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.58 million shares valued at $1.51 million to account for 0.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CVA Family Office, LLC which holds 1.17 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $1.12 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $1.12 million.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading -46.27% down over the past 12 months. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) is -39.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.88% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.41.