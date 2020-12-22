Analysts suggest Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) could spike 47.83% in a year

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) is 399.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $10.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The SURF stock was last observed hovering at around $9.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 21.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.39, the stock is 7.83% and 7.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.86 million and changing 3.87% at the moment leaves the stock 66.53% off its SMA200. SURF registered 501.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.95.

The stock witnessed a 21.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.58%, and is -10.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.12% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $359.64M and $39.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 580.43% and -12.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.70%).

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surface Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -495.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 262.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3,772.40% in year-over-year returns.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF), with 672.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.65% while institutional investors hold 67.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.01M, and float is at 40.00M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 66.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with over 4.65 million shares valued at $32.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.42% of the SURF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is VR Adviser, LLC with 3.88 million shares valued at $26.76 million to account for 9.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EcoR1 Capital, LLC which holds 3.33 million shares representing 8.19% and valued at over $23.0 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $12.45 million.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Atlas Venture Fund IX, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Atlas Venture Fund IX, L.P. sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $18.10 per share for a total of $30.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.95 million shares.

Surface Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that GRAYZEL DAVID S. (Director) sold a total of 1,700,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $18.10 per share for $30.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.95 million shares of the SURF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, ROSS ROBERT W. (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $10.48 for $10480.0. The insider now directly holds 98,000 shares of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF).