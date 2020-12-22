Apple Inc. (AAPL) – The 5.01% Upside Potential Remains

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is 74.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low ‎of $53.15 and a high of $137.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The AAPL stock was last observed ‎hovering at around $126.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.58% off its ‎average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.86% off the consensus ‎price target high of $160.00 offered by 40 analysts, but current levels are -73.05% lower than the price ‎target low of $74.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.23, the stock is 5.22% and 7.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. ‎However, with a daily trading volume of 121.25 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the ‎stock 31.00% off its SMA200. AAPL registered 83.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of ‎‎39.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $120.12 and a 200-day simple moving ‎average (SMA200) of $110.27.‎

The stock witnessed a 8.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a ‎‎14.69%, and is 5.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week ‎and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.23% over the ‎month.‎

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has around 147000 employees, a market worth around $2215.34B and $274.52B in ‎sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.25 and Fwd P/E is 29.57. Profit margin for the company is 20.90%. Distance ‎from 52-week low is 141.25% and -7.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns ‎on investments over the last 12 months (31.70%).‎‎

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Analyst Forecasts‎

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Inc. ‎‎(AAPL) is a “Overweight”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average ‎rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the ‎stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.‎

Apple Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share ‎for the current quarter are estimated at $1.39 with sales reaching $101.98B over the same period.The ‎EPS is expected to grow by 10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.90% year-over-year. ‎Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.20% in year-over-year returns.‎

‎Apple Inc. (AAPL) Top Institutional Holders

‎‎4,475 institutions hold shares in Apple Inc. (AAPL), with 11.22M shares held by insiders accounting for ‎‎0.07% while institutional investors hold 59.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are ‎‎17.06B, and float is at 16.99B with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 59.71% of the Float.‎

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.28 billion ‎shares valued at $148.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.53% of the AAPL Shares ‎outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.07 billion shares ‎valued at $123.89 billion to account for 6.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ‎Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 944.3 million shares representing 5.55% and valued at over ‎‎$109.36 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 672.44 million with a ‎market value of $77.88 billion.‎‎

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Activity‎

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adams Katherine L., the company’s SVP, GC and ‎Secretary. SEC filings show that Adams Katherine L. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock ‎on Nov 03 at a price of $110.42 per share for a total of $1.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now ‎owns 0.31 million shares.‎

Apple Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 16 that O’BRIEN DEIRDRE (Senior Vice ‎President) sold a total of 31,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 16 ‎and was made at $119.80 per share for $3.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly ‎holds 0.14 million shares of the AAPL stock.‎

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 16, KONDO CHRIS (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 14,840 ‎shares at an average price of $121.34 for $1.8 million. The insider now directly holds 26,876 shares of ‎Apple Inc. (AAPL).

‎Apple Inc. (AAPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 28.37% up ‎over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 16.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the ‎company’s stock has risen 10.51% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 80.53 million ‎short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.82.‎