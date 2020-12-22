AT&T Inc. (T) Volatility At 1.51%, Should You Add A Position?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is -25.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.08 and a high of $39.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The T stock was last observed hovering at around $29.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.66% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -70.65% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.01, the stock is -2.28% and 1.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 47.82 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -2.05% off its SMA200. T registered -25.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.30.

The stock witnessed a 2.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.75%, and is -5.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

AT&T Inc. (T) has around 235000 employees, a market worth around $208.27B and $172.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.09 and Fwd P/E is 9.05. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.23% and -26.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

AT&T Inc. (T) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AT&T Inc. (T) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $44.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

AT&T Inc. (T) Top Institutional Holders

3,038 institutions hold shares in AT&T Inc. (T), with 5.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 53.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.15B, and float is at 7.12B with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 53.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 561.17 million shares valued at $16.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.88% of the T Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 481.9 million shares valued at $13.74 billion to account for 6.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 293.99 million shares representing 4.13% and valued at over $8.38 billion, while Newport Trust Co holds 2.80% of the shares totaling 199.39 million with a market value of $5.68 billion.

AT&T Inc. (T) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUCZO STEPHEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 23 at a price of $29.69 per share for a total of $2.97 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

AT&T Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that YANG GEOFFREY Y (Director) bought a total of 6,754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $29.39 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77011.0 shares of the T stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22, LUCZO STEPHEN J (Director) acquired 36,000 shares at an average price of $29.38 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 200,000 shares of AT&T Inc. (T).

AT&T Inc. (T): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -24.96% down over the past 12 months. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) is 8.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.69% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 138.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.57.