Bank of America Corporation (BAC) – The 0.87% Upside Potential Remains

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is -15.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.95 and a high of $35.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The BAC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.46% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -35.18% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.74, the stock is 3.82% and 11.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93.4 million and changing 3.73% at the moment leaves the stock 20.83% off its SMA200. BAC registered -14.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.57.

The stock witnessed a 10.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.23%, and is 5.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has around 211000 employees, a market worth around $258.71B and $57.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.69 and Fwd P/E is 14.02. Profit margin for the company is 31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.68% and -16.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of America Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $20.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.40% in year-over-year returns.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Top Institutional Holders

2,679 institutions hold shares in Bank of America Corporation (BAC), with 8.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 71.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.73B, and float is at 8.63B with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 71.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 1.01 billion shares valued at $24.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.68% of the BAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 613.53 million shares valued at $14.78 billion to account for 7.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 509.93 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $12.28 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 320.04 million with a market value of $7.71 billion.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ bought 5 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $14.70 per share for a total of $74.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.0 shares.

Bank of America Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ (10% Owner) bought a total of 3 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $14.70 per share for $44.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.0 shares of the BAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ (10% Owner) acquired 165 shares at an average price of $15.29 for $2523.0. The insider now directly holds 165 shares of Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -44.59% down over the past 12 months. Barclays PLC (BCS) is -17.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.75% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 73.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.14.