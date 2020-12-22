Check out this: Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is on the verge of a huge rally

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is 24.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $2.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The VERB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $2.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.73% off the consensus price target high of $3.15 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is 52.08% and 63.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 7.82% at the moment leaves the stock 59.16% off its SMA200. VERB registered 32.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2215 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1880.

The stock witnessed a 78.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.80%, and is 35.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.33% over the week and 8.78% over the month.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $84.53M and $10.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 114.44% and -26.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.50%).

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $3.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.50% in year-over-year returns.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB), with 4.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.70% while institutional investors hold 6.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.22M, and float is at 39.52M with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 5.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.02 million shares valued at $1.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.40% of the VERB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.66 million shares valued at $0.71 million to account for 5.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kepos Capital Lp which holds 0.3 million shares representing 2.46% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 1.23% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.16 million.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CLAYBORNE JEFF, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that CLAYBORNE JEFF bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $1.39 per share for a total of $2080.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.