Citigroup Inc. (C) picks momentum as shares rise 4.24%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is -23.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.00 and a high of $83.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The C stock was last observed hovering at around $59.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.17% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.84% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -22.46% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.23, the stock is 6.41% and 22.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.91 million and changing 3.67% at the moment leaves the stock 26.43% off its SMA200. C registered -22.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.20.

The stock witnessed a 17.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.44%, and is 4.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Citigroup Inc. (C) has around 209000 employees, a market worth around $129.62B and $63.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.96 and Fwd P/E is 10.59. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.34% and -26.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Citigroup Inc. (C) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citigroup Inc. (C) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citigroup Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.26 with sales reaching $16.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Top Institutional Holders

2,026 institutions hold shares in Citigroup Inc. (C), with 5.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 76.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 2.08B with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 76.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 169.69 million shares valued at $7.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.15% of the C Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 157.74 million shares valued at $6.8 billion to account for 7.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 89.03 million shares representing 4.28% and valued at over $3.84 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.34% of the shares totaling 48.76 million with a market value of $2.1 billion.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jacobs Lew W IV, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jacobs Lew W IV bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $44.09 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18438.0 shares.

Citigroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that REINER GARY M (Director) sold a total of 485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $102.74 per share for $49829.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the C stock.

Citigroup Inc. (C): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading -19.93% down over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 37.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.99% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.