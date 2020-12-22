Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) is 153.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $5.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLNE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -18.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.94, the stock is 32.89% and 73.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.89 million and changing 8.00% at the moment leaves the stock 134.28% off its SMA200. CLNE registered 166.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 175.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.87.

The stock witnessed a 85.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 132.94%, and is 41.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.61% over the week and 12.42% over the month.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has around 412 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $336.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.36. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 465.71% and 4.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 572.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.60% in year-over-year returns.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Top Institutional Holders

191 institutions hold shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), with 68.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.40% while institutional investors hold 47.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 198.79M, and float is at 130.06M with Short Float at 2.06%. Institutions hold 30.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 11.03 million shares valued at $27.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.56% of the CLNE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.96 million shares valued at $22.23 million to account for 4.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.67 million shares representing 3.36% and valued at over $16.54 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.62% of the shares totaling 5.2 million with a market value of $12.89 million.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOCHA KENNETH M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SOCHA KENNETH M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $7000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that ARDISANA LIZABETH A (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $1.30 per share for $12960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the CLNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Vreeland Robert M. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 11,000 shares at an average price of $1.29 for $14166.0. The insider now directly holds 351,904 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE).

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) that is 7.54% higher over the past 12 months. MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) is -15.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.87% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.81.