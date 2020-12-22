Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 65.07% Upside

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) is -49.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.62 and a high of $12.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLVS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -74.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.24, the stock is 7.39% and 4.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.59 million and changing 7.04% at the moment leaves the stock -14.93% off its SMA200. CLVS registered -52.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.76.

The stock witnessed a 22.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.64%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) has around 484 employees, a market worth around $486.84M and $160.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.89% and -56.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.50%).

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clovis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.81 with sales reaching $39.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Top Institutional Holders

229 institutions hold shares in Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS), with 1.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.08% while institutional investors hold 61.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.26M, and float is at 86.48M with Short Float at 38.90%. Institutions hold 60.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 9.65 million shares valued at $56.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.92% of the CLVS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.18 million shares valued at $36.04 million to account for 7.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.96 million shares representing 6.74% and valued at over $34.72 million, while Palo Alto Investors Lp holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 4.47 million with a market value of $26.06 million.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harding Thomas C.. SEC filings show that Harding Thomas C. sold 188 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $4.89 per share for a total of $919.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3378.0 shares.

Clovis Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Gross Paul Edward sold a total of 457 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $4.89 per share for $2235.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30380.0 shares of the CLVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Rolfe Lindsey disposed off 661 shares at an average price of $4.89 for $3232.0. The insider now directly holds 53,136 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS).

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 27.45% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 4.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.84% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 40.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.76.