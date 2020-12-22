Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) picks momentum as shares drop -1.22%

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is 12.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.70 and a high of $52.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $50.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.51% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -25.92% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.37, the stock is -1.49% and 5.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.67 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 19.17% off its SMA200. CMCSA registered 14.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.66.

The stock witnessed a 1.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.05%, and is -1.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has around 190000 employees, a market worth around $232.54B and $104.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.55 and Fwd P/E is 17.46. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.87% and -4.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comcast Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $26.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Top Institutional Holders

2,651 institutions hold shares in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), with 30.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 86.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.58B, and float is at 4.53B with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 85.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 390.44 million shares valued at $18.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the CMCSA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 315.26 million shares valued at $14.58 billion to account for 6.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 208.59 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $9.65 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.85% of the shares totaling 175.64 million with a market value of $8.13 billion.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHELL JEFF, the company’s CEO – NBCUniversal. SEC filings show that SHELL JEFF sold 5,582 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $51.23 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Comcast Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Murdock Daniel C. (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 848 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $42.87 per share for $36354.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3205.0 shares of the CMCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, SHELL JEFF (CEO – NBCUniversal) disposed off 99,484 shares at an average price of $42.91 for $4.27 million. The insider now directly holds 527,683 shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -24.96% down over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 16.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.98% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 82.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.22.