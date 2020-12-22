Dissecting Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) is 38.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.65 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The CGRO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57%.

Currently trading at $13.57, the stock is 19.02% and 30.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing 13.08% at the moment leaves the stock 34.30% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.13.

The stock witnessed a 36.93% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.01%, and is 4.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 40.62% and -16.49% from its 52-week high.

Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO), with institutional investors hold 64.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.01M, and float is at 15.26M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 64.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Karpus Management Inc with over 2.0 million shares valued at $19.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.09% of the CGRO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Linden Advisors LP with 0.9 million shares valued at $8.87 million to account for 5.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP which holds 0.7 million shares representing 4.59% and valued at over $6.9 million, while Mizuho Securities USA, Inc. holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $6.4 million.