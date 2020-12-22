Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) makes 36.05% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) is 182.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.01 and a high of $67.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The EDIT stock was last observed hovering at around $64.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 19.25% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -21.25% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -497.57% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.66, the stock is 88.33% and 130.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.63 million and changing 29.89% at the moment leaves the stock 176.26% off its SMA200. EDIT registered 162.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 143.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.77.

The stock witnessed a 198.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 155.37%, and is 36.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.04% over the week and 11.40% over the month.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has around 208 employees, a market worth around $5.08B and $91.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -99.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 497.14% and 23.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.70%).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Editas Medicine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.75 with sales reaching $6.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 314.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.00% in year-over-year returns.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Top Institutional Holders

313 institutions hold shares in Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT), with 849.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.37% while institutional investors hold 84.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.14M, and float is at 61.48M with Short Float at 17.99%. Institutions hold 82.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.67 million shares valued at $299.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.12% of the EDIT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.71 million shares valued at $160.17 million to account for 9.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.5 million shares representing 8.82% and valued at over $154.28 million, while Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 8.14% of the shares totaling 5.07 million with a market value of $142.38 million.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Albright Charles, the company’s EVP/Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Albright Charles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $63.22 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24907.0 shares.

Editas Medicine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Albright Charles (EVP/Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24907.0 shares of the EDIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Albright Charles (EVP/Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $40.02 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 24,907 shares of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -22.83% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.08% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.56.