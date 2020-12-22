fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Analysis & Forecast for December 2020

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is 455.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $40.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The FUBO stock was last observed hovering at around $39.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.23% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -23.7% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -106.17% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.48, the stock is 75.74% and 150.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.58 million and changing 26.06% at the moment leaves the stock 295.98% off its SMA200. FUBO registered 331.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 394.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.00.

The stock witnessed a 122.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 429.20%, and is 82.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.83% over the week and 11.94% over the month.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has around 208 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $111.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 889.60% and 23.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.50%).

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

fuboTV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.83 with sales reaching $87.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), with 16.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.54% while institutional investors hold 1.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.56M, and float is at 55.36M with Short Float at 23.49%. Institutions hold 1.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund with over 69160.0 shares valued at $1.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.15% of the FUBO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Needham Aggressive Growth Fund with 5000.0 shares valued at $45000.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gandler David, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Gandler David sold 26 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $24.87 per share for a total of $647.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2674.0 shares.

fuboTV Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that BRONFMAN EDGAR JR (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $10.00 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the FUBO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, LEFF DANIEL V (Director) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 485,714 shares of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO).