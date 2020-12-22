General Electric Company (GE): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GE Stock Is Going Next

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is -3.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.48 and a high of $13.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The GE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.71% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -53.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.77, the stock is 0.81% and 19.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85.82 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 47.60% off its SMA200. GE registered -2.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.54.

The stock witnessed a 11.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.32%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

General Electric Company (GE) has around 205000 employees, a market worth around $94.95B and $83.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.93 and Fwd P/E is 29.03. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.53% and -18.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

General Electric Company (GE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Electric Company (GE) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $21.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.40% in year-over-year returns.

General Electric Company (GE) Top Institutional Holders

2,115 institutions hold shares in General Electric Company (GE), with 21.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 62.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.76B, and float is at 8.74B with Short Float at 0.87%. Institutions hold 62.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 733.88 million shares valued at $4.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.38% of the GE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 646.04 million shares valued at $4.02 billion to account for 7.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 564.31 million shares representing 6.44% and valued at over $3.52 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.74% of the shares totaling 414.93 million with a market value of $2.58 billion.

General Electric Company (GE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARDEN EDWARD P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GARDEN EDWARD P sold 11,586,206 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $6.22 per share for a total of $72.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32.13 million shares.

General Electric Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that GARDEN EDWARD P (Director) sold a total of 10,761,857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $6.16 per share for $66.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43.72 million shares of the GE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, GARDEN EDWARD P (Director) disposed off 1,542,820 shares at an average price of $6.18 for $9.53 million. The insider now directly holds 54,479,379 shares of General Electric Company (GE).

General Electric Company (GE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is 11.75% higher over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 41.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.8% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 81.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.67.