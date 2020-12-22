Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is 23.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $2.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -14.4% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.86, the stock is 47.98% and 102.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 62.24 million and changing 19.67% at the moment leaves the stock 169.46% off its SMA200. GEVO registered 7.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 150.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6071 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0947.

The stock witnessed a 123.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 204.32%, and is 37.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.18% over the week and 17.04% over the month.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $333.50M and $11.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 521.74% and -0.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.30%).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $770k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -76.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -88.80% in year-over-year returns.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Gevo Inc. (GEVO), with 4.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.17% while institutional investors hold 19.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.63M, and float is at 103.45M with Short Float at 9.39%. Institutions hold 18.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.2 million shares valued at $8.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.86% of the GEVO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.63 million shares valued at $0.63 million to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gsa Capital Partners Llp which holds 0.22 million shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $0.17 million.