Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) is 29.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.89 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADV stock was last observed hovering at around $12.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.86% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -3.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.46, the stock is 21.62% and 33.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing 5.82% at the moment leaves the stock 27.17% off its SMA200. ADV registered a loss of 21.48% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.59.

The stock witnessed a 37.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.70%, and is 15.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.11% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $4.15B and $3.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.44. Distance from 52-week low is 70.60% and 0.45% from its 52-week high.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advantage Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09..

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV), with institutional investors hold 39.90% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 12.96% of the Float.