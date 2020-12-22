INTC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Intel Corporation (INTC) Now

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is -22.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.61 and a high of $69.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The INTC stock was last observed hovering at around $47.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.46% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -28.78% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.36, the stock is -5.87% and -4.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53.78 million and changing -2.32% at the moment leaves the stock -13.35% off its SMA200. INTC registered -21.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.84.

The stock witnessed a 1.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.19%, and is -8.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has around 110800 employees, a market worth around $202.75B and $78.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.09 and Fwd P/E is 10.22. Profit margin for the company is 28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.31% and -33.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Intel Corporation (INTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intel Corporation (INTC) is a “Hold”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.1 with sales reaching $17.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.70% in year-over-year returns.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Top Institutional Holders

3,275 institutions hold shares in Intel Corporation (INTC), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 66.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.19B, and float is at 4.10B with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 66.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 352.73 million shares valued at $18.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.61% of the INTC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 320.57 million shares valued at $16.6 billion to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 185.98 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $9.63 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 2.44% of the shares totaling 99.82 million with a market value of $5.17 billion.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shenoy Navin, the company’s EVP, GM – Data Platforms Group. SEC filings show that Shenoy Navin sold 2,848 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $44.96 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71174.0 shares.

Intel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that McBride Kevin Thomas (VP Finance, Corp. Controller) sold a total of 589 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $44.96 per share for $26481.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14214.0 shares of the INTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Bryant Gregory M (EVP, GM, CCG) disposed off 3,692 shares at an average price of $44.96 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 95,454 shares of Intel Corporation (INTC).

Intel Corporation (INTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 122.79% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 16.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -71.13% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 86.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.