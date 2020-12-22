Is BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) a good stock to buy now?

BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is 55.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.35 and a high of $73.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEAT stock was last observed hovering at around $72.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.08% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -24.24% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.06, the stock is 24.49% and 43.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 62.57% off its SMA200. BEAT registered 57.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 48.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.77.

The stock witnessed a 49.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.12%, and is 19.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $438.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 149.19 and Fwd P/E is 34.69. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.47% and -1.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioTelemetry Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $118.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) Top Institutional Holders

312 institutions hold shares in BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT), with 990.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.89% while institutional investors hold 102.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.32M, and float is at 33.27M with Short Float at 10.58%. Institutions hold 99.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.28 million shares valued at $240.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.42% of the BEAT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 4.46 million shares valued at $203.38 million to account for 13.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.71 million shares representing 10.83% and valued at over $169.1 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 3.59% of the shares totaling 1.23 million with a market value of $56.02 million.

BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ferola Peter, the company’s SVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Ferola Peter sold 5,065 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $46.62 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8507.0 shares.

BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading -13.04% down over the past 12 months. NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) is -34.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.38% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.01.