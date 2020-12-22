IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Is Up 493.83% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) is 493.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $3.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The IZEA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -86.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -86.67% lower than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.40, the stock is 54.47% and 65.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.74 million and changing 41.40% at the moment leaves the stock 66.15% off its SMA200. IZEA registered 485.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8592 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0815.

The stock witnessed a 85.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.75%, and is 43.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.46% over the week and 13.50% over the month.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $73.93M and $17.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1907.14% and -55.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.30%).

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.20% in year-over-year returns.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA), with 4.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.23% while institutional investors hold 2.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.77M, and float is at 43.98M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 1.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.26 million shares valued at $0.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.53% of the IZEA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.19 million shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA which holds 0.15 million shares representing 0.31% and valued at over $0.15 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 86968.0 with a market value of $86567.0.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murphy Edward H, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Murphy Edward H bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $3732.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Murphy Edward H (President and CEO) bought a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $1.15 per share for $9775.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the IZEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Murphy Edward H (President and CEO) acquired 7,550 shares at an average price of $1.73 for $13024.0. The insider now directly holds 386,653 shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA).