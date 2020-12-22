Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is -33.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.42 and a high of $22.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.41% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 0.07% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.99, the stock is -4.04% and 4.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.34 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -0.94% off its SMA200. KMI registered -33.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.93.

The stock witnessed a -2.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.30%, and is -2.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has around 11086 employees, a market worth around $31.87B and $11.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 291.46 and Fwd P/E is 15.32. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.51% and -38.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $3.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.80% in year-over-year returns.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Top Institutional Holders

1,444 institutions hold shares in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), with 312.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.80% while institutional investors hold 72.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.26B, and float is at 1.95B with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 62.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 169.0 million shares valued at $2.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.47% of the KMI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 151.63 million shares valued at $1.87 billion to account for 6.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 109.88 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $1.35 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.79% of the shares totaling 63.26 million with a market value of $780.01 million.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMITH WILLIAM A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMITH WILLIAM A bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $13.96 per share for a total of $97685.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28087.0 shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that KINDER RICHARD D (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 373,233 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $14.09 per share for $5.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 245.21 million shares of the KMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, WAUGHTAL PERRY M (Director) disposed off 59,593 shares at an average price of $13.97 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading -40.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.78% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.52.