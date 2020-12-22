Macy’s Inc. (M) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is -38.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $18.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The M stock was last observed hovering at around $10.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -248.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.46, the stock is -3.39% and 23.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.73 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 50.50% off its SMA200. M registered -35.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.40.

The stock witnessed a 13.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.83%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Macy’s Inc. (M) has around 123000 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $19.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.00. Profit margin for the company is -19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.81% and -43.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Macy’s Inc. (M) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Macy’s Inc. (M) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $6.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.30% in year-over-year returns.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Top Institutional Holders

519 institutions hold shares in Macy’s Inc. (M), with 2.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 84.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 311.20M, and float is at 308.08M with Short Float at 35.72%. Institutions hold 83.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 45.87 million shares valued at $261.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.77% of the M Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Yacktman Asset Management Lp with 35.09 million shares valued at $200.02 million to account for 11.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 26.59 million shares representing 8.56% and valued at over $151.55 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 14.36 million with a market value of $81.84 million.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Felicia, the company’s SVP,Controller/Enterprise Risk. SEC filings show that Williams Felicia sold 202 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $6.20 per share for a total of $1252.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1927.0 shares.

Macy’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Harper John T. (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 6,123 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $5.47 per share for $33510.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22871.0 shares of the M stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Williams Felicia (SVP,Controller/Enterprise Risk) disposed off 422 shares at an average price of $4.92 for $2075.0. The insider now directly holds 1,458 shares of Macy’s Inc. (M).

Macy’s Inc. (M): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -27.33% down over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 12.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.1% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 120.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.95.