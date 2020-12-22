MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is 701.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $5.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The MVIS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $0.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -2208.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -2208.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.77, the stock is 98.01% and 134.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.56 million and changing 14.26% at the moment leaves the stock 282.88% off its SMA200. MVIS registered 748.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 292.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.99.

The stock witnessed a 200.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 180.10%, and is 84.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.99% over the week and 12.30% over the month.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $834.75M and $7.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3671.24% and -1.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (661.80%).

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MicroVision Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $400k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -65.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -91.30% in year-over-year returns.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in MicroVision Inc. (MVIS), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 9.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.41M, and float is at 145.69M with Short Float at 12.46%. Institutions hold 9.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.88 million shares valued at $11.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.01% of the MVIS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.23 million shares valued at $4.35 million to account for 1.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.0 million shares representing 0.68% and valued at over $1.94 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.56% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $1.61 million.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading 297.54% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 25.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.62% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.29.