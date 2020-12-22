NantKwest Inc. (NK): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NK Stock Is Going Next

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) is 322.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $15.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The NK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.76% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.0% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -100.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.02, the stock is 62.09% and 79.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37.62 million and changing 56.14% at the moment leaves the stock 107.92% off its SMA200. NK registered 386.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 35.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.38.

The stock witnessed a 88.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.98%, and is 37.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.44% over the week and 12.95% over the month.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 535.71% and 2.04% from its 52-week high.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NantKwest Inc. (NK) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NantKwest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $10k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 132.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.10% in year-over-year returns.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in NantKwest Inc. (NK), with 71.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 66.22% while institutional investors hold 28.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.25M, and float is at 36.68M with Short Float at 18.29%. Institutions hold 9.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.11 million shares valued at $14.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.94% of the NK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.87 million shares valued at $12.94 million to account for 1.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 0.62 million shares representing 0.57% and valued at over $4.28 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $3.7 million.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas John C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thomas John C sold 42,592 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $10.83 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

NantKwest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Thomas John C (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $9.19 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the NK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Thomas John C (Director) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $9.42 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 270,069 shares of NantKwest Inc. (NK).

NantKwest Inc. (NK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -22.83% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.19% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.04.