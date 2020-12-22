New Big Money Means Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP) is 93.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $1.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The BKEP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -9.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is 25.72% and 40.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.85 million and changing 21.67% at the moment leaves the stock 58.58% off its SMA200. BKEP registered 88.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6606 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4994.

The stock witnessed a 36.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.15%, and is 25.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $90.27M and $309.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.53. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 313.21% and 19.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $83.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.90% in year-over-year returns.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP), with 3.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.04% while institutional investors hold 24.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.17M, and float is at 34.77M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 22.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DG Capital Management, LLC with over 2.64 million shares valued at $4.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.41% of the BKEP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Zazove Associates Llc with 2.6 million shares valued at $4.0 million to account for 6.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.13 million shares representing 5.16% and valued at over $3.28 million, while Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. holds 1.80% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $1.14 million.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -40.64% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -40.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -60.03% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12210.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.