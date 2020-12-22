Novan Inc. (NOVN) makes 16.53% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) is -78.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $3.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOVN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.89% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is 21.27% and 29.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.36 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 36.27% off its SMA200. NOVN registered -75.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5341 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5391.

The stock witnessed a 39.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.45%, and is 16.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.21% over the week and 9.92% over the month.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $89.68M and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 215.81% and -81.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (128.90%).

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novan Inc. (NOVN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $1.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.10% in year-over-year returns.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Novan Inc. (NOVN), with 12.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.94% while institutional investors hold 8.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.69M, and float is at 128.86M with Short Float at 4.31%. Institutions hold 8.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.38 million shares valued at $3.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.51% of the NOVN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Qube Research & Technologies Ltd with 0.6 million shares valued at $0.29 million to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.47 million shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $0.16 million.

Novan Inc. (NOVN): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 3.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.54% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.08.