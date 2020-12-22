Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) turns bullish with gain of 0.71 points

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX: NES) is 5.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $6.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The NES stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71%.

Currently trading at $3.05, the stock is 30.84% and 31.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.46 million and changing 30.34% at the moment leaves the stock 48.38% off its SMA200. NES registered 0.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 43.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2437 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2561.

The stock witnessed a 43.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.39%, and is 27.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.88% over the week and 12.13% over the month.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $49.53M and $123.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.47% and -52.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES), with 118.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 98.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.77M, and float is at 8.63M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 97.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gates Capital Management, Inc. with over 7.06 million shares valued at $16.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 44.74% of the NES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ascribe Capital, LLC with 7.02 million shares valued at $16.29 million to account for 44.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity National Financial, Inc. which holds 0.27 million shares representing 1.71% and valued at over $0.63 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.25 million.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) that is -19.97% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.48% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7430.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.73.