Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) turns bearish with loss of -1.05 points

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is -57.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.52 and a high of $47.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The OXY stock was last observed hovering at around $18.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.76% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -118.37% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.47, the stock is -1.89% and 29.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.67 million and changing -5.67% at the moment leaves the stock 23.38% off its SMA200. OXY registered -55.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.47.

The stock witnessed a 30.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.67%, and is -8.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 7.42% over the month.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $16.85B and $20.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -78.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.05% and -63.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.64 with sales reaching $4.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.60% in year-over-year returns.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Top Institutional Holders

969 institutions hold shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), with 2.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 68.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 929.30M, and float is at 928.93M with Short Float at 3.80%. Institutions hold 68.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 121.31 million shares valued at $1.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.03% of the OXY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 92.87 million shares valued at $929.67 million to account for 9.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Icahn, Carl, C. which holds 88.63 million shares representing 9.52% and valued at over $887.16 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.79% of the shares totaling 53.92 million with a market value of $539.74 million.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KLESSE WILLIAM R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $13.43 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Brown Oscar K (Former Senior Vice President) sold a total of 11,839 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $23.97 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35000.0 shares of the OXY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Brown Oscar K (Former Senior Vice President) disposed off 52,066 shares at an average price of $19.42 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 46,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -34.35% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -40.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.44% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 47.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.25.