Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 29.47% Upside

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is 0.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.42 and a high of $43.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFE stock was last observed hovering at around $37.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.47% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -9.62% lower than the price target low of $34.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.38, the stock is -4.46% and 1.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.89 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 7.81% off its SMA200. PFE registered 0.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.31.

The stock witnessed a 3.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.81%, and is -4.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has around 88300 employees, a market worth around $209.76B and $48.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.12 and Fwd P/E is 12.45. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.48% and -13.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pfizer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $11.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Top Institutional Holders

3,185 institutions hold shares in Pfizer Inc. (PFE), with 2.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 70.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.56B, and float is at 5.55B with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 70.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 451.08 million shares valued at $16.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.12% of the PFE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 414.77 million shares valued at $15.22 billion to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 289.09 million shares representing 5.20% and valued at over $10.61 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 259.19 million with a market value of $9.51 billion.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOURLA ALBERT, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that BOURLA ALBERT sold 132,508 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $41.94 per share for a total of $5.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78273.0 shares.

Pfizer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that SUSMAN SALLY (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 43,662 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $41.94 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, PFIZER INC (10% Owner) acquired 1,200,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $12.0 million. The insider now directly holds 27,349,211 shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 27.45% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 4.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.87% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 45.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.24.