Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is 924.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $33.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $31.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.82% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -54.14% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.37, the stock is 21.46% and 49.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.16 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 189.68% off its SMA200. PLUG registered 1001.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 403.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.54.

The stock witnessed a 36.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 150.35%, and is 25.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 8.66% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $13.85B and $314.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1179.45% and -1.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $85.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.20% in year-over-year returns.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

452 institutions hold shares in Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), with 4.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 52.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 415.60M, and float is at 397.21M with Short Float at 16.75%. Institutions hold 52.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 41.15 million shares valued at $551.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the PLUG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.18 million shares valued at $364.51 million to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. which holds 18.34 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $245.98 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.89% of the shares totaling 7.86 million with a market value of $105.37 million.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HELMER MAUREEN O, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HELMER MAUREEN O sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Plug Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Schmid Keith (COO & Sr. VP) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $30.00 per share for $6.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the PLUG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Schmid Keith (COO & Sr. VP) disposed off 83,333 shares at an average price of $27.04 for $2.25 million. The insider now directly holds 356,220 shares of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 12.55% up over the past 12 months. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is 206.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.05% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 65.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.