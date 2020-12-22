Positives for FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) as stock loss in recent trading

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) is -6.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.65 and a high of $51.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The FGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.96% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.03% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 9.07% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.01, the stock is -3.79% and -5.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing -9.01% at the moment leaves the stock 0.09% off its SMA200. FGEN registered -11.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.27.

The stock witnessed a -1.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.74%, and is -8.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.39% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has around 531 employees, a market worth around $3.66B and $119.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 76.64% and -22.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.30%).

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FibroGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $111.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,299.80% in year-over-year returns.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in FibroGen Inc. (FGEN), with 7.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.09% while institutional investors hold 83.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.56M, and float is at 83.47M with Short Float at 9.91%. Institutions hold 76.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.53 million shares valued at $309.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.28% of the FGEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.37 million shares valued at $303.02 million to account for 8.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 7.08 million shares representing 7.78% and valued at over $291.3 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.26% of the shares totaling 6.6 million with a market value of $271.55 million.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yu K Peony, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Yu K Peony sold 3,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $41.61 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

FibroGen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Cotroneo Pat (SVP, Finance and CFO) sold a total of 3,068 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $43.60 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the FGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Yu K Peony (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 3,351 shares at an average price of $44.01 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 198,934 shares of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN).

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading 52.80% up over the past 12 months. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is 9.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.66% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.09.