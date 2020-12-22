QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is -50.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $4.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The QEP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.06% off the consensus price target high of $3.10 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -48.67% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is 9.39% and 58.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.58 million and changing -3.46% at the moment leaves the stock 96.90% off its SMA200. QEP registered -46.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 58.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6474 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3750.

The stock witnessed a 71.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 114.42%, and is -3.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.62% over the week and 11.39% over the month.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) has around 248 employees, a market worth around $556.54M and $846.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.65. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 749.52% and -53.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QEP Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $216.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.60% in year-over-year returns.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Top Institutional Holders

206 institutions hold shares in QEP Resources Inc. (QEP), with 22.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.15% while institutional investors hold 66.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 242.30M, and float is at 219.60M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 60.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 23.4 million shares valued at $21.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.66% of the QEP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.88 million shares valued at $12.53 million to account for 5.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.46 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $11.25 million, while Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. holds 3.47% of the shares totaling 8.4 million with a market value of $7.58 million.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TRICE DAVID A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TRICE DAVID A bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $18000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

QEP Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that TRICE DAVID A (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $1.70 per share for $25485.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the QEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, TRICE DAVID A (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $41400.0. The insider now directly holds 135,000 shares of QEP Resources Inc. (QEP).

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) that is trading -40.75% down over the past 12 months. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is -3.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.48% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.93.