QS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Now

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is 858.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.74 and a high of $87.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The QS stock was last observed hovering at around $73.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 21.17% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -238.93% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -238.93% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.90, the stock is 96.51% and 238.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.56 million and changing 28.71% at the moment leaves the stock 324.62% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.16.

The stock witnessed a 374.50% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 399.74%, and is 69.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.43% over the week and 20.49% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 874.33% and 8.46% from its 52-week high.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuantumScape Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in QuantumScape Corporation (QS), with 172.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.62% while institutional investors hold 22.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 204.69M, and float is at 134.00M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 11.51% of the Float.