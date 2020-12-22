SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) stock Surged by 12.68% yesterday

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) is -85.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNES stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is 4.90% and 3.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.88 million and changing 12.68% at the moment leaves the stock -15.53% off its SMA200. SNES registered -85.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4807 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7252.

The stock witnessed a 11.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.67%, and is 10.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.40% over the week and 8.99% over the month.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $6.77M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.21% and -87.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-367.40%).

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SenesTech Inc. (SNES) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SenesTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $70k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 228.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in SenesTech Inc. (SNES), with 79.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.93% while institutional investors hold 5.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.10M, and float is at 4.03M with Short Float at 0.37%. Institutions hold 5.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 36900.0 shares valued at $69372.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.82% of the SNES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. with 3401.0 shares valued at $6393.0 to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 1500.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $2820.0, while CWM, LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 500.0 with a market value of $940.0.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 1.99% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -206.14% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 45890.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.