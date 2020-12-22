Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) is 26.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The SESN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 41.33% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.32, the stock is -9.77% and 4.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.6 million and changing -24.14% at the moment leaves the stock 41.15% off its SMA200. SESN registered 48.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3069 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0756.

The stock witnessed a 14.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.71%, and is -21.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.06% over the week and 9.64% over the month.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $168.79M and $11.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 256.76% and -27.47% from its 52-week high.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sesen Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.80% this year.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN), with 73.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 17.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.34M, and float is at 125.27M with Short Float at 3.12%. Institutions hold 17.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP, LLC with over 4.84 million shares valued at $6.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.74% of the SESN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.7 million shares valued at $6.58 million to account for 3.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.02 million shares representing 1.56% and valued at over $2.82 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.47% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $2.65 million.